SMBR orders quick clearance of court cases

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over an important meeting in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) committee room on Wednesday.

The matters of land acquisition, pending court cases, revenue recovery and audit were discussed during the meeting. Secretary Tax, Secretary Privatisation, Member Tax, DG PDMA Faisal Fareed, DG PLRA attended the meeting while Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from Punjab also participated in the meeting through video link.

While addressing the meeting, SMBR Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across Punjab would look after the pending court cases in the Supreme Court, High Court and other courts. They will also prepare and update the system regarding court cases in the offices.

SMBR further said that the data of the non-computerised places should be computerised immediately. He said that to ensure timely digital Girdawari and revenue recovery, the DCs themselves should go to the field and keep a close eye on all matters.

He said that it is a challenge to complete the process of digital girdawari within the stipulated period. He said that all the districts should take steps to compile the data of government records online and action will be taken against the housing societies that do not get audited and do not deposit government fees.

SMBR also issued instructions to all officers concerned to improve the audit matters. He said that the government land should be leased out at current rates and the auction process should be made transparent. SMBR said that he will personally visit various districts to review the process of digital surveillance, revenue recovery and to ensure the timely provision of guidance and help in online facilitation.

Awareness walk to curb smog: City Traffic Police organised an awareness walk to eliminate smog and environmental pollution at Liberty Chowk, on Wednesday.

CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi led the awareness walk in which SP Sadar Asif Siddique and a large number of college students also participated. Talking to media on this occasion, CTO Lahore said that operations of the city traffic police against vehicles emitting smoke are going on. During the crackdown, challan tickets were issued to more than 50,000 commercial vehicles, while more than 400 vehicles emitting dangerous smoke were also seized. Muntazir said that patrolling squads were also formed to create awareness among citizens.