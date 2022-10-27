12 pyrolysis plants uprooted for causing smog

LAHORE: The district administration demolished 12 pyrolysis plants for causing smog and creating environmental pollution in the city here on Wednesday.

These plants were extracting oil, carbon and wires by burning used tyres, which was later sold in commercial markets. Officials said a joint team of EPD and city administration caught these plants by following the trucks carrying used rubber tyres.

These plants were built in Mauza Lakhodir, four kilometres from the Ring Road, officials said, adding two plants owned by Sarfraz Dawood Khan, three by SA Qaisrani, two by Hamza, one unit each by Swail Khan, Javed Khan, Haji Aslam, Iqbal Parvez and Qadir Khan were demolished.

The DC said heavy machinery was used to demolish these plants. He said the machinery of the demolished plants was also seized and eight cases have been registered. He said five people have been arrested on the spot for resisting during the operation.