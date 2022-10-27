PHC seals operation theatres of cosmetic surgery hospital

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed three operation theatres and banned admissions of new patients in a private hospital for carrying out an unsuccessful procedure, resulting in a patient’s death.

As per details, a complainant Shoaib Ahmed had submitted an application with the PHC maintaining that his wife went to a cosmetic and plastic surgery hospital (located in Johar Town) to get the liposuction surgery. However, she collapsed during anaesthesia and could not recover. The applicant has attributed the death to non-professionalism, gross medical negligence and insufficient emergency facilities at the private hospital.

The PHC investigation team visited the hospital, and found out that there was neither an emergency set-up ICU facility nor arrangement for referring patients. The record relating to compliance with infection control protocols and plans was found deficient. Also, no documentary evidence of 24-hour medical coverage and waste disposal was available. The hospital was also found lacking in complaint management, fire safety and medical coverage.

The team sealed all three operations theatres, and also suspended indoor and surgical services of the hospital. A legal notice was served on the administration for appearing before the Commission’s committee along with compliance reports. Nevertheless, the PHC will simultaneously continue to investigate in detail the death of the patient.