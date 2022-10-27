Babar slips in T20I rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has slipped down to number four in the ICC T20I rankings for batters.

Babar lost one spot after a golden duck during the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Virat Kohli has jumped six places to enter top 10 after the match-winning 82-run knock against Pakistan. The former captain is now ninth in the rankings.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is still at the top of the chart with 849 rating points.