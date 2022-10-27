Toshakhana case

This refers to the editorial ‘Toshakhana verdict’ (Oct 22). Imran Khan is arguing that he has declared the amount accrued from the sale of gifts. However, the point is that any gift given by a foreign country is a commemorative souvenir which is a token of goodwill and friendship between us and the other countries.

Even if the sale proceeds from a gift are declared, selling gifts is rude.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad