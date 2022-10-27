Necessary expansion

The newly-launched People’s Bus Service is a great project for the people of Karachi. However, due to its limited routes, people in several areas are unable to make use of the facility and have to travel in overloaded minibuses. For instance, there is no route from Landhi and Korangi to Korangi Industrial Area, Qayumabad, Defence, Saddar, Tower, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and other areas of Karachi.
If the Sindh government expands Route R10 from Seaview to Korangi residential area via Khayaban-e-Ittehad, it will help thousands of people living in Korangi to reach their workplaces in Defence, Clifton, Saddar and around Numaish Chowrangi. Similarly, Route R3 may be extended to Korangi No 6, helping the people of Korangi comfortably reach Korangi Industrial Area, Gora Qabristan, Karsaz, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad. These changes can save people from travelling in dilapidated buses.
Saqib Ali
Karachi
