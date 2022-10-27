Signing of PTA can boost bilateral trade: Tunisia envoy

LAHORE: Tunisian ambassador Borhene El Kamal on Wednesday said signing of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) could lead to an upsurge in bilateral trade between Tunisia and Pakistan.

Pakistani businesses should explore trade and investment opportunities in Tunisia that is a gateway for European Union countries and African market, the envoy said while meeting with businesses associations during the day.

Negotiations on a PTA between the two countries, which had started three years ago, were near to be finalised, he apprised during his visit at the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) northern zone office.

Kamal stated that a Tunisian business delegation was planning to visit Pakistan to look for business opportunities in the coming months, and will visit APTMA and other trade associations.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the ambassador said, “Tunisia is a gateway for EU countries and African market and Pakistani businesses should visit Tunisia to explore trade and investment opportunities.”

He assured that his embassy would facilitate Pakistani businessmen in business to business meetings to make their visit successful.

“We are looking forward to develop business relations with Pakistan as both countries are enjoying good political relations”, he said and added that both countries had potential to set up joint ventures in various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Vice chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad appreciated the role of the Tunisian embassy in pursuing PTA with Pakistan. He assured him of pushing the Commerce ministry to expedite the process, and welcoming the Tunisia delegation in coming months to negotiate joint ventures between the two sides.