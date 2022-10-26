 
Wednesday October 26, 2022
Pak team to leave for Kenya to probe journalist’s killing

By Hanif Khalid
October 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A team comprising the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials will leave for Kenya to investigate the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif. According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the team comprises FIA’s Athar Waheed, IB deputy director Umar Shahid Hayat and an ISI official. The Pakistani High Commission in Nairobi will fully cooperate with the team in its work. The team will present its report to the foreign ministry.

