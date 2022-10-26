 
Health Secretary transferred

By Our Correspondent
October 26, 2022

LAHORE:Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Imran Sikandar has been transferred and directed to report Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) until further orders. In this regard, S&GAD has issued a notification on Tuesday.

