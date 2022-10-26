12 pyrolysis plants sealed

LAHORE:Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 12 pyrolysis plants, which were operating in the suburbs of the provincial metropolis.

The plants were traced by EPD team on Tuesday after following some trucks loaded with scrap tyres. The sealed pyrolysis plants were identified as Sawel Khan Pyrolysis Plant, Qadir Khan Pyrolysis Plant, Iqbal Pyrolysis Plant, Haji Aslam Pyrolysis Plant, Javed Khan Pyrolysis Plant, SA Kasuri Pyrolysis Plant and etc. The plants were recently closed down by anti-smog squads but were found operating.