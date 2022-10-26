Pakistan in pool A with India at ATS

KARACHI: Pakistan are seeded 5th while India are top seeds in the 21st Asian Team Squash Championships that is scheduled in Cheongju, Korea, from October 31 to November 4.

According to the draws released by Asian Squash Federation on Tuesday, Pakistan have been placed in Pool A. The other teams of the pool are India, fourth seeds Qatar, eighth seeds Kuwait, ninth seeds Korea, and 12th seeds Chinese Taipei.

The teams of Pool B are second seeds Malaysia, third seeds Hong Kong, sixth seeds Japan, seventh seeds Iran, 10th seeds Philippines, and 11th seeds Singapore.

Pakistan will face Korea and Chinese Taipei on October 31, India and Kuwait on November 1, and Qatar on November 2.