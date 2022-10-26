National Stadium renamed as NBP Arena

KARACHI: The iconic National Stadium has been renamed. It will now be known as the National Bank Cricket Arena.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Pakistan Cricket Board and National Bank of Pakistan have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the naming rights of one of the country’s most iconic Test venues, the National Stadium in Karachi.

Besides the naming rights agreement, the PCB and NBP will also collaborate and partner on sponsoring initiatives to promote and develop grassroots cricket across the country, including supporting the PCB initiatives of scouting local talent in the rural areas of Pakistan.

“I want to welcome National Bank of Pakistan back in the PCB family after having supported Pakistan cricket in the past. NBP again partnering with the PCB is a great news as this reflects that prestigious organisations are willing to be associated with the Pakistan cricket brand as they see a lot of value in it for themselves,” commented PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

“Additionally, I am grateful to the National Bank of Pakistan for also extending support to the PCB Pathways Programme. I have always emphasised on creating processes for the raw talent that can be professionally channelized into the national framework. In this background, this partnership with NBP is a significant movement in that direction.”

NBP President & CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie expressed his pleasure over the development.

“We are delighted to partner with the Pakistan Cricket Board. The National Stadium, Karachi is one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world and has hosted some of the legends of all eras since Test cricket was first played there,” he said.