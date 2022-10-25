Israel strikes Damascus area

DAMASCUS: Israel struck the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, injuring one soldier, the Syrian defence ministry said, days after a similar strike.
“The Israeli enemy carried out airstrikes from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories targeting sites near Damascus,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that a soldier was injured during the rare daytime attack. Israel, which rarely comments on individual strikes but has acknowledged carrying out hundreds, usually launches air strikes on Syria overnight.
An AFP correspondent in Damascus hear loud noises as rockets fell near the capital. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted sites in the Dimas area of the Damascus countryside, where Iran-backed groups and the Syrian military operate.
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pardoned a former parliamentarian, lawyer and key activist from the...
LILLERS, France: A 12-year-old girl whose murder shocked France and sparked political controversy was laid to rest on...
WASHINGTON: A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting dead four students at his Michigan high school in a...
BANGKOK: Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group killed around 50 people and...
NAIROBI: Four Kenyan police officers from a notorious unit linked to extrajudicial killings and other crimes were...
TOKYO: A Japanese minister resigned on Monday following scrutiny over his links to a religious sect that is under...
Comments