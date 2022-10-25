Pakistan has witnessed unprecedented floods this year, which eventually led to heavy losses of lives and property. Even though the floods were a natural disaster for which the federal and provincial governments were not completely prepared, the people of Pakistan would like to know whether the government has learnt anything from this large-scale disaster? The government needs to take preventive measures by constructing dams so as to store rainwater and avoid flooding. It should not wait for another calamity to take the necessary actions.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
