OIC information ministers for adopting emerging platforms to counter disinformation

ISLAMABAD: The information ministers of the OIC member countries emphasized the importance of cooperation among the member states in developing necessary mechanisms to fight disinformation and other related challenges of the post-truth era.

The Istanbul Declaration adopted at the 12th Islamic Conference of Information Ministers underlined the need for devising short, medium and long-term strategic processes in the fight against disinformation, a press release of the OIC Secretariat said.

The declaration said that the conference recognised the importance of focusing on specific issues and possible scenarios in the short term, multidimensional crisis communication and management and mechanisms to check the accuracy of the information in the medium term, and news content, media literacy and digital media literacy in the long term.

The Istanbul Declaration underscored the need to combat hatred against Islam in all its manifestations by presenting the truth about Islam in an effective manner, utilising new and emerging platforms and technological innovations.

It recognised the necessity of raising awareness against disinformation and fake news. The declaration highlighted the importance of combating disinformation, which posed a serious threat to their countries and societies in the new digital era.

The conference mulled over the significance of media and information in all its forms in shaping the local, regional and international public. The conference also called for a renewed commitment to the noble objectives of the OIC and support for all its initiatives and activities, particularly in the communication and information domains with a view to encouraging unity, solidarity, and cooperation in the Islamic world.

It urged the media outlets in the Member States to raise global awareness about deliberate acts of destruction and desecration of Islamic cultural and religious heritage in non-Muslim countries, especially in those areas where indigenous Muslim communities were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

The conference welcomed the progress towards the operationalisation of the OIC Media Forum (OMF) and called upon media entities and institutions in the member states to join the forum. It affirmed the principle of consolidating joint Islamic actions among the OIC member states, especially in the area of media and information, and of its constant support for the Palestinian cause and Al-Quds in international fora.

It also stressed the crucial role of media in Islamic countries in exposing the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and called for highlighting the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The conference lauded the constant efforts and initiatives of the OIC Secretary General and his contacts within and outside the Islamic world, contributing to giving the Islamic voice a prominent position in international fora.

The ministers of the member countries extended appreciation to the people and government of the Republic of Türkiye for their generous hospitality during the 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers.