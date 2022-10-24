No general should be granted extension: Afrasiyab Khattak

LAHORE: ANP leader Afrasiyab Khattak ha warned that the situation in Balochistan is very grim and the country’s leadership must realise it.

In his address to the concluding session of the Asma Jehangir Conference Khattak said it seemed that the country was still in a state of martial law. He urged the political leadership to avoid making laws that grant extensions to generals. “We have seen General Musharraf's nine years, General Ziaul Haq's eleven years and the political parties must avoid making legislation that grant extension,” he added.

He said 60 million people of Khyber Pakhtunkha were combating human rights challenges and what Manzoor Pashteen had been pleading for was rights. Addressing the conference, PTI MNA Munazza Hassan said it was a pleasure to address the ceremony. Paying tribute to the late Asma Jehangir, she said the legendary woman had devoted her life to raise voice for human rights. She said Islam treats every individual equally but unfortunately, nations had not treat them in the way they should have. “We as political parties stand at crossroads today and we must realize that the only way to build a strong democracy is to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots. We, as a nation, are aware of the fact that growing regional and global challenges are adding to inequality among people which lead to extremism, terrorism. It is mandatory on political parties to work together to address the challenges,” she added.