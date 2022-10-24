Vegetables sold at high prices as official rates not implemented

LAHORE: The prices of majority of seasonal vegetables are on the rise again while the government’s efforts to control the price are not seen as open overcharging on the edibles goes unchecked.

The official rate list was not implemented as the district administration seemed unable to make the shopkeepers sell their commodities according to the official rates. The deputy commissioner issued revised rates of a number of pulses and other items a week ago, but these rates are also not implemented anywhere. For example, the rates of Mash pulses (washed) were fixed at Rs350-355 per kg, while it is sold at Rs460-480 per kg. This is only one pulse price which reflects the price fixing and implementation mechanism in the City.

This week price of chicken was fixed at Rs243-251 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg, and chicken meat reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs377 per kg, and sold Rs420-700 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs77-83 per kg, B-Grade Rs70-75 per kg, C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, not sold, potato sugar free A-grade gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs46-50 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs30-33 kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs107-115 kg, sold at Rs130-160 per kg, B-grade at Rs96-102 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and C-grade at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at sold at Rs100-110 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade fixed at Rs198-210 kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs175-185 per kg, and C-grade at Rs160-170 per kg, B&C sold at Rs220-240 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs282-295 sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs320-335 per kg, and Chinese by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs305-320 per kg, both sold at Rs400 per kg.

Cucumber Farm was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs160 per kg. Brinjal price reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Biter gourd was also down by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Spinach price was declined by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs22-24 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg. Zucchini local white was gained by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs170-178 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, Zucchini Farm and long was fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price of lemon local gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg, lemon Chinese increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg.