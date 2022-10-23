Two Islamabad police officials suspended for ridiculing PTI MNA Saleh Khan, his guards sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Saturday suspended two of its officials, including the crime record officer, for ridiculing PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital.

The police officials photographed the arrested PTI lawmaker Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati with a slate, inscribed with the detainee’s details, around his neck, and then posted the pictures on social media. The picture went viral and drew condemnation from PTI leaders and activists. People on social media largely expressed their disapproval of such humiliating behaviour of the Islamabad Police. According to police, a probe has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan has sent MNA Saleh and his guards to jail on judicial remand for violating Section 144 Police presented the PTI legislator and others before the court. The court in its order asked the police to present the accused before the anti-terrorism court on November 4. It should be noted that the police had taken into custody Saleh and his two security guards from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, under terrorism charges for allegedly shooting at the police contingent deployed outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Saleh, who comes from Mansehra, was booked on charges of attempted murder, violation of Section 144, and abutment. In an FIR registered at the Secretariat police station, SHO Ashfaq Ahmed claimed Saleh along with his gunmen was shouting slogans against the verdict of the ECP announced after 2:15pm and also tried to disrupt the law-and-order situation. Saleh was arrested after PMLN leader Mohsin Shawnawz alleged that his gunmen opened fire to injure him fatally.