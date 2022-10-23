Man wanted in murder case arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested an accused wanted in a robbery and murder case registered at Taxila Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, Taxila police managed to arrest a proclaimed offender identified as Siddique, who along with his accomplice had allegedly killed a citizen namely Zahid ur Rehman during a robbery.
The accused was a record holder in a murder case registered in Attock, he added.
The accomplice of the accused had already been sent behind the bars, he informed.
He said that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.
He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.
Islamabad : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has stated that Central Development Working...
Islamabad : National University of Technology is proud to share that Pakistan Engineering Council has awarded PEC...
Islamabad : Confirmation of as many as 132 new patients of dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Islamabad : The British Council and the Higher Education Commission have pledged to support ‘All Pakistan Women...
Islamabad : The civic agency has enhanced its vigilance to protect water supply lines from culprits who have been...
Islamabad : A delegation of Pakistan-China Business Forum led by Chairman Sheikh Nasir Ali visited Islamabad Chamber...
Comments