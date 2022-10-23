 
Sunday October 23, 2022
Economic stability

October 23, 2022

Due to some unavoidable circumstances, Pakistan found itself in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but our state institutions have done a great job to remove the country from this list.

Now that Pakistan is finally out of the FATF’s grey list, it is hoped that the country will move forward towards economic stability.

Muhammad Azwar

Rajanpur

