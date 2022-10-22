FBR working to simplify tax system for facilitation of taxpayers

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is working to simplify the tax system and minimise direct interaction with tax collectors in order to facilitate the taxpayers.

Tax collectors and taxpayers are working for the common goal of improving Pakistan’s economy, therefore, there is a need to develop a relationship of confidence and understanding to further enhance tax revenue of the country.

This was said by Ayesha Khalid, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here Friday.

Adnan Inamullah Khan, Commissioner-IR (WHT), Adeela Yousaf Khan Commissioner-IR (Ops) South Zone and Aisha Asad, Deputy Commissioner RTO, Islamabad also accompanied her at the occasion.

Ayesha Khalid said that RTO has set up a Grievances Cell to address the tax complaints of taxpayers and said that ICCI should nominate a focal person for coordination with it to address the tax grievances of the business community.

She said that RTO Islamabad would consider the request for a help desk at ICCI to facilitate its members in filing of tax returns.

She said that such desks could also be set up in major markets to facilitate the traders.

She assured that RTO, Islamabad in collaboration with ICCI would try to address the tax issues of the business community in order to achieve the set tax targets.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president ICCI said RTO, Islamabad should provide a list of top 100 taxpayers to host a ceremony at ICCI to recognise their tax contribution and the Federal Finance Minister would be invited as chief guest to the event.

He said that all chambers of commerce were playing a positive role in broadening the tax base as no business person could get their membership without registration in the tax system.

He urged the FBR to develop close liaison with major chambers of commerce to identify the new taxpayers instead of milking the existing taxpayers.

He also urged the RTO, Islamabad to take ICCI on board before sending its inspectors to markets to address tax matters with joint efforts. He said that the business community should be given representation in the policymaking process of FBR to promote a tax system that should facilitate the growth of business and investment activities.

He said that attractive benefits to taxpayers would remove fear factor and attract more people towards the tax system.

He said that a Committee comprising representatives of ICCI and RTO, Islamabad should be considered to address the tax issues of the business community.

Azhar ul Islam Zafar, vice president ICCI thanked the chief commissioner RTO for visiting ICCI and said that ICCI would work in close liaison with RTO to facilitate the taxpayers.

The representatives of various markets and sectors including furniture, jewellery, real estate, overseas employment and others highlighted their tax issues and urged that RTO play a role to address them.