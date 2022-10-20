President calls for national strategy to meet cyber warfare challenges

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said that the complex dynamics of world politics have exponentially changed the traditional balance of power and security environment which demand a befitting response through national cohesion.

President was delivering the inaugural address of a two-day international seminar titled ‘Global Strategic Threat and Response’ (GSTAR) arranged by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS).

“The present era marked the creation of new centres of power created by technology and wealth, therefore, there is a need to construct a new world order on the basis of equality of humans, respect for human security, harnessing of new technology and a commitment to peace,” he said. While acknowledging the critical role of PAF in the defence of the motherland, the President underlined the importance of the Air Force in the contemporary geo-political milieu.

He expressed confidence in the visionary PAF leadership and stated that PAF’s human resource, technical, operational and industrial domains were well poised to achieve excellence which had always been a hallmark of the Air Force.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said, “The growing rivalry between major powers had resulted in the weakening of international institutions and emergence of traditional and non-traditional security issues. In the context of new technologies, he highlighted the dangerous consequences of selective sharing and its effect on regional stability.

The Air Chief emphasised the need for an international consensus to address the challenges emerging with technologies. He reiterated the resolve of the PAF to contribute towards securing the national interests of the country.