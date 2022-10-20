Hosting defence exhibition honour for Karachi, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that it has been an honour for Karachi to be the host of every edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) since 2000.

The CM stated this on Wednesday while chairing the third meeting of the steering committee of IDEAS-2022 at the CM House. He said that his government would provide whatever resources were required to make sure that IDEAS would be held in a befitting manner next month.

He underscored that IDEAS was an international event, which was attended by defence experts and delegates from many countries. The continuous holding of IDEAS since 2000 reflected well the national will and resolve to organise such events of international importance, he added.

Shah was of the view that IDEAS had provided worldwide recognition to Pakistan and the event stood for global peace, prosperity and stability. He said the platform of IDEAS provided the opportunity to defence experts from different countries to exchange ideas with each other.

IDEAS was the best event to showcase Pakistan’s progress and achievements in the field of defence production, he remarked, adding that the exhibition also provided the opportunity to Pakistan to improve its ties with friendly countries.

The CM asked the chiefs of the KMC, Karachi Development Authority, District Municipal Corporations and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to play their due part to beautify the city before IDEAS. The director general of the Defence Export Promotion Organisation, Major General Arif Malik, said the upcoming IDEAS would be held from November 15 to November 18.