LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Monday suspended six employees of Nishtar Hospital Multan, including three doctors, and two SHOs for negligence after an inquiry into the dumping of human bodies on the hospital’s rooftop.
The chief minister passed the suspension orders while chairing a meeting at his office here. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presented the inquiry report on the unfortunate incident that has drawn massive public criticism and anger.
Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, IG police, ACS (Home), special secretary specialized healthcare and medical education department and others were present. In light of the inquiry report, the chief minister directed suspension of six hospital employees, including three doctors, and two SHOs for negligence.
Anatomy Department head Prof Dr Maryam Ashraf and demonstrators Dr Abdul Wahab and Dr Seerat Abbas, employees Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Sajjad Nasir and Abdul Rauf have been suspended and removed from their posts.
The suspended police officials include SHO Shah Rukn-e-Aalam Colony police station Umar Farooq and SHO Seetal Mari police station Saeed Sial. The chief minister directed that an action under PEEDA Act should also be taken against the negligent officials, as such inhuman treatment of human bodies was unacceptable.
“The more this incident is condemned the less it would be, as Islamic teachings for the burial of dead bodies are clear to all of us. An inhuman act has been committed by throwing the bodies on rooftop. Disrespect of human bodies is intolerable,” the CM said.
