Soaring prices

Tuesday October 18, 2022
October 18, 2022

The recent increase in fuel prices is a nightmare for most of us. Soaring fuel prices have deprived us of the right to comfortable living. The rising inflation has made it difficult for people to buy items of daily use. The government must pay attention to the plight of millions of people.

Ali Raza Korkani

Karachi

