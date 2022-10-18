Soaring prices

The recent increase in fuel prices is a nightmare for most of us. Soaring fuel prices have deprived us of the right to comfortable living. The rising inflation has made it difficult for people to buy items of daily use. The government must pay attention to the plight of millions of people.
Ali Raza Korkani
Karachi
When those who are responsible for maintaining law and order in the city are themselves not convinced about the...
The rising inflation is hurting the majority. The people vote for a political party so that it can work to provide...
Around 50 million people of Pakistan live below the poverty line. This is an unfortunate fact that needs the immediate...
I frequently commute from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area to DHA Phase II. There are around five traffic signals...
The problem of rising prices has taken a worse turn, especially after the floods. It has caused a lot of problems for...
In the recent by-polls, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has won six National Assembly seats. His decision to contest the...
Comments