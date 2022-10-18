By-elections

In the recent by-polls, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has won six National Assembly seats. His decision to contest the election from at least seven seats was unwise. He is still an MNA and will now have to vacate all the seats. Another round of election will be held to fill the vacant seats, leading to the waste of millions of rupees. Our debt-ridden country cannot incur such expenses over and over.

This recent win also shows that this is solely the victory of Khan, not the PTI. Any other candidate from his party would have not won the election. The best course of action for Khan is to wait for the next general elections and, from here on in, play the constitutional role of an opposition leader.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad