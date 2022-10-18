UET, LCWU hold Counter-Deluge Hackathon

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in collaboration with Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised a two-day Counter-Deluge Hackathon.

The hackathon concluded with a closing ceremony of the US Mission Pakistan and Pak-US Alumni Network (PUAN)’s funded project, “Reshaping STEM workforce for economic growth and development” for which Dr Ali Hussain Kazim, Director Automotive Engineering Centre was the project lead. Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Lahore Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar were guests of honour while the Public Affairs Officer and the oversees Alumni Programme from the US Consulate Mr Karl Roger was the chief guest. More than 200 students from various STEM disciplines participated in the Hackathon in which first position was obtained by A-levels girls team from Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, 2nd position was attained by a team from Mechatronics Engineering Department, UET Lahore and 3rd position was obtained by a team from Mechanical Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.