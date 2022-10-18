Punjab CM approves Lahore Master Plan-2050

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved Lahore’s Master Plan-2050 and also consented to a one-window operation facility for expatriate Pakistanis in LDA’s housing schemes while chairing LDA governing body meeting.

Now, overseas Pakistanis would be able to purchase plots from LDA in one day. The plot’s transfer facility would be provided to them on the same day. Consultant Master Planning Mr David gave a detailed briefing on Lahore Master Plan-2050. Economic development, regional strategy and other issues were also discussed.

Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, parliamentarians including Sadia Sohail Rana, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, M Atif, Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, secretaries, members of the governing body, DG LDA, MD WASA and others attended the meeting.

The CM said that the investment of expatriates was being secured. No bureaucratic snafu would be allowed to disturb them; he repeated and directed to materialise the Shahdara plan for starting the construction work.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the residential needs of the growing population would be taken into consideration in the master plan and those living in suburbs would be provided with the same facilities, as the city-dwellers, to reduce the burden in Lahore. Large-scale planting will be done to establish buffer zones; he announced and further stated that the public transport system would also be developed on modern lines.

Alongside this, interchanges and flyovers would be constructed to ease movement. Instead of acquiring more agricultural lands, multi-storey building culture should be promoted, he added. It was also approved to construct the overhead bridge for motorcyclists in Azadi Chowk and the construction of a flyover and underpass to make Akbar Chowk signal free.

Amendments in LDA Building and Zoning Regulation, 2019 were also approved. It was further approved to negotiate with the parties to acquire land in Johar Town, Mouza Chak Mozang and resolve disputes in LDA Avenue-1. The constitution of a development sub-committee was also approved for LDA schemes. Parliamentarians would also be included in this committee.

It was agreed to solve the unresolved issues in Mouza Kharak, Khyber Block Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi according to the judicial and legal orders. The extension of the payment period for LDA Avenue-1 arrears and the lifting of the moratorium on development work for TEPA were approved. Regularisation of pending plots in Johar Town and the LDA governing body’s previous meeting decisions were also approved.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi congratulated PTI chairman Imran Khan and the successful candidates for their success in the by-elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that in the political history of Pakistan, a candidate has never won six seats in the national assembly at the same time. Imran Khan’s victory is Pakistan’s victory and the results have proved that Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan, he said. The results are writing on the wall for the PDM as Imran Khan has clean-bowled the 13-party alliance. The people have hammered the last nail in the coffin of the corrupt elements, he maintained. The people have full confidence in the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf and they have rejected the imported government by the power of their votes, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Pakistan is facing the challenge of poverty alleviation along with other challenges.

In his message issued on Monday, the CM stated that the corona and floods have increased poverty. Let us redouble our efforts in the fight against poverty and build a society that is not only poverty-free but also empowers the needy, he added. Poverty affects the entire society; he noted and added that sustainable livelihoods, business opportunities and access to productive resources must be improved to reduce poverty at the grassroots.

The CM mentioned that the Punjab Ehsaas Ration Program is a historic initiative to eradicate poverty. Under this program, ghee, flour, pulses and oil were provided to eight million deserving families at 40 percent cheaper.