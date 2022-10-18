Nanbai’s electrocution: JUIF, traders seek quashing of FIR against protesters

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and traders on Monday asked the deputy commissioner to quash the first information report (FIR) lodged against the protesters and produce the assistant commissioner in court to face justice as a nanbai was electrocuted during her crackdown on polythene bags last the month.

“We can shut the entire city, but we don’t want to create a disturbance, therefore, the deputy commissioner should make her face justice and lodge an FIR against her under relevant sections of the law,” JUIF leader Mufti Kifayatullah told a press conference. The office-bearers of traders’ body were also present. He said nobody was above the law no matter how influential or powerful a person was.

“The deputy commissioner should not protect his subordinate and produce her before the court for justice,” Kifayatullah said. He believed that it was a grave injustice that the FIR was registered against the protesters seeking justice for the deceased.

Haroonur Rasheed, the president of the traders’ body, who was facing charges under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order, said that a committee comprising traders, lawyers and members of the civil society had been constituted to plead the case in the court of law and decide the future line of action.