Nanbai’s electrocution: JUIF, traders seek quashing of FIR against protesters

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and traders on Monday asked the deputy commissioner to quash the first information report (FIR) lodged against the protesters and produce the assistant commissioner in court to face justice as a nanbai was electrocuted during her crackdown on polythene bags last the month.
“We can shut the entire city, but we don’t want to create a disturbance, therefore, the deputy commissioner should make her face justice and lodge an FIR against her under relevant sections of the law,” JUIF leader Mufti Kifayatullah told a press conference. The office-bearers of traders’ body were also present. He said nobody was above the law no matter how influential or powerful a person was.
“The deputy commissioner should not protect his subordinate and produce her before the court for justice,” Kifayatullah said. He believed that it was a grave injustice that the FIR was registered against the protesters seeking justice for the deceased.
Haroonur Rasheed, the president of the traders’ body, who was facing charges under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order, said that a committee comprising traders, lawyers and members of the civil society had been constituted to plead the case in the court of law and decide the future line of action.
KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police arrested two brothers on Monday in connection with an...
LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has continued its streak of winning by-polls in Malir and out of total...
HARIPUR: A married man committed suicide in a remote village of Khanpur tehsil, police said here on Monday.The police...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of a convict against his life imprisonment sentence in...
RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan...
Comments