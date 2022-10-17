Westminster school hosts high achievers

Islamabad : The high achievers’ ceremony aimed to celebrate and appreciate the hard work, commitment, dedication of a large group of exceptional students, alumni and teachers who carried on the tradition of Westminster International by producing extraordinary results in the Cambridge International Examinations IGCSE and A Level 2022.

Directors of Westminster International and Westminster Academy were the guests of honour and presented the shields and certificates to the high achievers along with the Principal Shagun Irfan.

The event began with the welcome note by the Director Raheel Sajjad Khan who discussed the numerous academic and co-curricular achievements of the students.

He appreciated the commitment and responsibility reflected by teachers for developing students’ intellect as their foremost objective. He said, “At Westminster every child matters and every moment counts. He encouraged students to dream big and to strive for perfection in everything they do.”

IGCSE student, Shazelle Abdus Samad was applauded for her outstanding performance and CAIE distinction in biology and simultaneously, the perseverance and hard work of her teacher Manahil Javed was hugely appreciated. It was surely a delight to see the high achievers accept their shields with pride and a sense of achievement. The ceremony ended with the mesmerising performance of the students of the music society.

The high achievers’ ceremony was followed by the much awaited investiture ceremony in which 60 students took the oath as part of the student council.

The programme commenced with a speech by the Principal, Shagun Irfan who reiterated “Leaders are not born, they are made”. She also said, “The appointment of the new members of the student council and office bearers of various clubs and societies aims to inculcate leadership qualities amongst the students and give them a feel of functioning as an administrative body.”

The students of the core council were given their sashes by the Director Barrister Danyal Chaudhry. He addressed the students and their parents and congratulated them for their accomplishment. He said, “We as staff and school community have every confidence that you will fulfil your duties in an exemplary manner and make all who have contributed to your success, proud.”

He spoke on the importance of conducting elections in school and providing opportunities in which the students can adopt various roles of leadership. He was happy that Westminster provided the students the impetus to perform even better in every facet - be it academic or extra-curricular, thereby leading to their holistic development.