Boundary wall damaged to create ‘shortcut’ at 7th Avenue Interchange

Islamabad : The violators of laws have started damaging boundary walls and dividers to make illegal ways for their bikes and vehicles at the recently inaugurated multi-billion 7th Avenue Interchange.

According to the details, the government built the interchange at the junction of 7th Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Khayaban-i-Soharwardi, and Garden Avenue near Aabpara and it was highly appreciated due to its modern and aesthetically beautiful layout plan.

But, unfortunately, the motorists and bike riders seeking ‘shortcuts’ have now damaged the boundary walls to enter the interchange in sheer violation of traffic rules and laws.

The eyewitnesses have informed that people came in various groups and started damaging the boundary wall and divider to make way for the vehicles.

The interchange has been built at the cost of Rs1.5 billion and it acts like a cloverleaf, with four left and right loops, while there is an underpass to link both portions of Khayaban-i-Soharwardi.

If Safe City cameras have been installed at the interchange then the culprits involved in damaging its beauty can easily be recognized and brought to book.

The civic agency has been spending billions of rupees to build modern road infrastructure to address the problems due to the increasing number of vehicles on the roads.

The Traffic Police has also been making efforts to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city.

An official has informed that “We have come to know about the violation of laws by some culprits at 7th Avenue Interchange and the situation will be rectified in the next couple of days.”

“The Traffic Police and the civic agency are fully alive to the challenges and will protect the road infrastructure at any cost.

No one will be allowed to violate the traffic rules or cause damage to the road infrastructure,” he said.

The office of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad has also informed that the administration has taken notice and the violation of traffic rules at 7th Avenue Interchange would be stopped at the earliest.