Security arrangements for by-polls reviewed

MARDAN: To ensure peaceful environment during by-elections in Mardan and Charsadda district, Regional Police Officer Mardan Muhammad Ali Gandapur visited the most sensitive polling stations of Takhtbhai and Charsadda to review security arrangements.

DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid and DSP Takhtbhai Ayaz Mehmood briefed the RPO regarding the security arrangements.

Talking to media representatives, the RPO said that steps had been taken to ensure the conduct of elections in a peaceful environment and the police are in touch with all the relevant agencies who would also be on duty during the by-polls.

He added that 3,868 policemen would perform security duties at 330 polling stations of NA-22 Mardan.

The RPO added that a total of 330 polling stations had been set up in NA-22, in which 238 have been declared as the most sensitive and 92 as sensitive. He added that about 4000 cops would perform duties in the polling stations of NA-24, Charsadda.

He said that 80 policewomen and 400 LHWs were also deployed for security in the Charsadda, where a total of 384 polling stations have been established, including 142 sensitive and 242 most sensitive.

The RPO said that focal persons had been appointed at the police station level while mobile patrol teams of Pakistan Army, QRF, RRF and FC would also perform their duties. In both the districts, display of weapons and keeping armed guards had also been banned.

He added that a control room had also been established for the balloting security.