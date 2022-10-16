Cheema terms Biden’s statement federal govt’s diplomatic failure

LAHORE : Adviser to CM Punjab on Interior and Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that statement of the American President Joe Biden immediately after visits of top federal government officials to America is a major diplomatic failure on part of the federal government.

He said that Imran Khan laid the foundation of an independent foreign policy by raising the slogan of 'No More' to the American slavery for the first time. Why the claimants of rejecting America's offer of five billion dollars and saying 'absolutely not' are sitting quietly today, Cheema said.

He also said that Ishaq Dar, who claimed to have 26 years of experience in negotiating with the IMF, has already failed to negotiate with the IMF. Cheema said that the last part of the regime change conspiracy, paralysing Pakistan economically and diplomatically, was in play while all the emphasis of PDM was on making fake cases against political opponents and filling their coffers instead of strengthening national defence and economy.