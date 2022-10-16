Garbage dumps

This is to draw the attention of the municipality authorities to the garbage problem in Karachi. All neighbourhoods are facing the problem of heaps of garbage that remain unattended for weeks. Garbage collection vans do not come regularly, and sometimes they take 15-20 days to visit a locality. Residents cannot keep collecting the trash in their homes and have to throw their garbage in open areas. Such unsanitary conditions not only produce an awful stench in the area but also attract virus-carrying insects. The reason why the people of Karachi keep dealing with different viruses is because of its unhygienic conditions.

Who is responsible for keeping the city clean? The authorities should ensure that these issues are fixed in a timely manner.

Bismah Ashraf

Karachi