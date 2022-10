The floods have brought large-scale destruction across Pakistan. But the situation has turned worse in Balochistan. The floods have damaged many bridges, cutting the province from the rest of the country. A bridge in District Kech which used to connect the place with the rest of the province now stands destroyed.

Residents have been facing problems for weeks now. The Balochistan government is requested to start repair work as soon as possible.

Arman Ameer

Kech