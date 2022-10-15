PMLN, PPP afraid of Imran: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Home and Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema in a statement on Friday said that PMLN and People's Party are afraid of Imran Khan in the upcoming elections. They have contacted Election Commission for the third time to stop the municipal and by-elections but to no avail. He said that Maryam Nawaz fled to London to avoid the disgraceful defeat in the by-elections. Cheema said that the puzzle of alleged conspiracy to change the government is being undone with the relief given to the PDM leadership in phases.
LAHORE:The oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee was held at Punjab Assembly on...
LAHORE:Tanzim Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said that restoring peace in Swat is the fundamental right of the...
LAHORE:Veteran painter Mian Ijaz ul Hassan was paid rich tribute by top male and female dignitaries at a seminar...
LAHORE:WWF’s Living Planet Report 2022 revealed a devastating 69% drop in wildlife populations on average in less...
LAHORE:A delegation of Mohmand Loya Jirga Pakistan led by former MPA M Waheed Gul called on Punjab Governor Balighur...
LAHORE:There is a need to strongly encourage microfinance banks and institutions at all levels to support the poor and...
Comments