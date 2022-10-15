PMLN, PPP afraid of Imran: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Home and Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema in a statement on Friday said that PMLN and People's Party are afraid of Imran Khan in the upcoming elections. They have contacted Election Commission for the third time to stop the municipal and by-elections but to no avail. He said that Maryam Nawaz fled to London to avoid the disgraceful defeat in the by-elections. Cheema said that the puzzle of alleged conspiracy to change the government is being undone with the relief given to the PDM leadership in phases.