CCTV footage reveals police staff involved in Rs20m Malkhana theft

Investigators have claimed that three men, including two police employees, were involved in the theft of over Rs20 million from the Malkhana of the Artillery Maidan police station.
The suspects include a policeman and the police station’s Munshi, Shahbaz, along with an outsider who is yet to be identified. The case was resolved with the help of monitoring cameras installed inside and outside the police station.
In the footage, Shahbaz could be seen carrying a bag full of money. After he was exposed, he returned the stolen money, police said. The counting of the money was under way when this news story was filed.
According to police sources, Shahbaz confessed to the crime during the interrogation and told the investigators that he had the master key of the malkhana. The case property of Rs20.75 million was being kept at the Artillery Maidan police station for the past four months, but the theft emerged just a couple of days ago.
The case property included over Rs20 million of the Rs35 million that had been snatched from a goldsmith on Daudpota Road on February 2. The police had arrested six suspects in the case and recovered over Rs20 million.
