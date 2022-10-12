Charlie Puth produces an original beat on Jimmy Fallon's show with a 'mug and spoon'

Charlie Puth composed the song 'See You Again' in the memory of late actor Paul Walker

Earlier today, a video came out that revealed that Grammy nominated singer Charlie Puth produced a beat on the spot while sitting at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon just by using a mug and a spoon.

The Show’s official Instagram page shared the video, where the singer could be seen having the Tonight Show’s mug in one hand and a spoon in the other. He played a random beat and recorded it on his laptop.

Charlie, in the video, wore a dark blue sweater and looked dapper as always. When he played the beat he created on the spot, the audience was left stunned and they started shouting and cheering the singer.



The 30-years-old singer released his debut song Marvin Gaye with singer Meghan Trainor in 2015, which received tremendous love from all across the world.

Later on, he composed a song called See You Again in the memory of the late actor Paul Walker who died in a car accident 2013. This song featured in Fast and Furious 7 as a tribute to the late actor.

Charlie Puth sang this song along with renowned American rapper Wiz Khalifa. See You Again became a massive hit.