Sheryl Crow reflects on being an inspiration for aspiring young fans

Sheryl Crow has recently opened up about being an inspiration for younger, aspiring artists.

The American singer-songwriter reflected on her music while speaking with PEOPLE at Stand Up to Cancer’s annual televised fundraising special that will air on August 15.

Crow noted that her music attracted to younger fanbase and the reason is that the “music you gravitate to is the music that you've made a lot of memories to”.

The country musician recalled that music she heard from the “'80s or you know, '90s, I go, 'Oh my God, I remember where I was when I heard”.

Therefore, Crow believed that for some of her younger fans, their parents had played her music at the time so they had memories with her songs.

The Real Gone crooner said, “Music makes us feel and it makes us remember and it brings us together.”

Crow believed that for “these young women also, I'm sort of a good illustration that you can keep going and keep going and still write music and play”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Soak Up the Sun hit-maker explained why she supported cancer causes.

Crow revealed that the Stand Up to Cancer is “close” to her heart as she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer back in 2006.

However, after seven weeks of radiation therapy, the country musician was declared cancer-free, as per National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“I'm celebrating 20 years this coming April of being cancer-free,” stated Crow.

She continued, “So to me, it's about showing up for the people that I know right now who are battling, but also celebrating the fact that I was caught early.”

Meanwhile, Crow added that the organisation helped “raising funds for all the great work”.