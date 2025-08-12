Taylor Swift excites fans with TS12 album announcement

Taylor Swift thrills fans as she releases title of TS12 album

Taylor Swift left her fans reeling with excitement as she finally announced her 12th studio album after months of teasing.

The Lover singer, who is known for making headlines over her spontaneous and unique way of unveiling her album, appeared alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce on his New Heights Show podcast.

In a brief clip from the episode, which is officially set to air on Wednesday, the singer was seen carrying a mint green briefcase with her initials written on it.

Travis's brother Jason, dressed in Swiftie merch, was also enthusiastic to see what the Grammy-winning artist had in store.

While opening the case, the So High School hitmaker said, "This is my new album The Life of a Show Girl."

The Life of a Showgirl comes after a major milestone in Swift’s career.

Earlier this year, she announced that she had reclaimed her music catalogue released through Big Machine Records. She retained ownership from Shamrock Capital for a rumoured nine-figure sum, revealing that she will be reissuing her old albums that were first sold by Big Machine against her wishes in 2019.

The release date for Life of a Showgirl is yet to be announced.