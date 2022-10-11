Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to separate in the future: Psychic

Prince Harry will part ways with Meghan Markle, says psychic.

Expert John Hughes tells Birmingham Live Harry's decision will come amid King Charles' prospects to abdicate before time.

“Within seven years, I think Charles will realise that he wants to abdicate for the simple reason that he doesn’t want to waste millions of pounds on a state funeral again…

“I see Meghan and Harry splitting up within the next two years, I see something going on there.

“I see Harry coming back to the fold. When that happens, Charles will reselect his position within the Royal Family.”

He added: “William will take over the role within the next seven years. I know the Queen couldn’t abdicate because she couldn’t walk away from all the trauma, she went through a lot with Prince Andrew and Princess Diana.

“I know that Charles will not be able to fulfil his mother’s boots. It’s too much of a big job so he will restructure the Royal Family and put a young King in," he concluded.