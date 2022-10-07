Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss 'roller coaster' Will Smith marriage in book

Jada Pinkett Smith is gearing up to talk about her complicated life with Will Smith.

The 51-year-old is detailing "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey," according to a press release.

The statement further describes the book as "a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power."

"With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore – from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer," adds the release.

"At the heart of this powerful book, are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being with herself," the press release adds.

Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997. The couple shares children Willow Smith and Jaden Smith together.