Meghan Markle ‘lands punch’ against royals for ‘vilification’

Meghan Markle is being blasted for ‘taking a swipe’ against the Royal Family.



This claim has been made by royal correspondent Martin Robinson, in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “The article also heard from Harry who suggested some members of the Royal Family 'aren't able to work and live together', while Meghan revealed that her husband told her that he had 'lost' his father Prince Charles.”



“A week earlier, she was also slammed for throwing a 'punch towards the Royal Family' after she took a swipe at being 'labelled' ambitious when she started dating Harry.”

“In the first episode of the Archetypes podcast with tennis star Serena Williams, Meghan said she does not 'ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious, until I started dating my now husband' and revealed the 'pain' that she has suffered 'behind closed doors'.”