 
close
Wednesday October 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' crosses INR 425 crore globally

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9

By Web Desk
October 05, 2022
Ranbir Kapoors Brahmastra crosses INR 425 crore globally
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' crosses INR 425 crore globally 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's recently released film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva crosses INR 425 crore at the global box office. The director of the film Ayan Mukerjee shared the news on Instagram, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayan Mukerjee shared a picture on Instagram announcing that his film collected INR 425 crore globally within 25 days of its theatrical release.

Ayan captioned the post, "NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! THANK YOU!!! HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE. #gratitude #brahmastra (sic)!!!”

Brahmastra has been in theatres for 26 days now and it is unlikely to be pulled out of theatres considering its performance at the box office.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.