Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' crosses INR 425 crore globally 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's recently released film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva crosses INR 425 crore at the global box office. The director of the film Ayan Mukerjee shared the news on Instagram, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Ayan Mukerjee shared a picture on Instagram announcing that his film collected INR 425 crore globally within 25 days of its theatrical release.
Ayan captioned the post, "NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! THANK YOU!!! HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE. #gratitude #brahmastra (sic)!!!”
Brahmastra has been in theatres for 26 days now and it is unlikely to be pulled out of theatres considering its performance at the box office.
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.
