Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance hit a nerve with Zayn Malik: Insider

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance is reportedly not sitting well with the model’s ex Zayn Malik.

The former One Direction band member is said to be having a hard time digesting that his former lover is moving on with The Wolf of Wall Street actor.

“Leo and Gigi dating has definitely touched a nerve with Zayn,” an insider spilled to In Touch Weekly. “Zayn was hoping to win Gigi back and feels frozen out now that Leo is in the picture.”

“While he’s putting on a brave face, he’s finding the news of Gigi and Leo’s romance hard to digest,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that the supermodel does not talk to Dusk Till Dawn hit-maker about her new love interest and definitely avoids answering his questions.

“She doesn’t want to get into it with him or rub salt into the wounds and is determined to keep things as amicable as possible as they continue to co parent Khai,” the source shared.

Malik and Hadid, who are parents to daughter Khai, dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 and finally called it quits after the singer got into a physical altercation with the model’s mom Yolanda Hadid.

Recently, speculations began about DiCaprio and Hadid’s relationship after the Hollywood hunk broke up with former girlfriend Camilla Morrone.

Fueling the relationship rumours, the duo was later spotted together hanging out in New York City during the Fashion Week.