Malaika Arora about Arjun Kapoor: 'He gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are'

Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan

Actress Malaika Arora praises boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, reveals that he understands her very well and is her best friend.

During an interview with the Masala magazine, Arora added: “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him.”

“Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship- you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun, said Malaika.”

She further spoke about marriage plans, said: “I think the constitution of marriage is beautiful. At the same time, I don’t think you should rush into getting married because it is a social requirement or pressure. Do it for the right reasons.”

Malaika Arora states: “There are times when parents force you and people say that your biological clock is ticking. It is a beautiful institution if you are with are with the right person. When it comes to my marriage, I think I am not ready to answer it just yet, reported IndianExpress.”