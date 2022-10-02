Amber Heard ‘hitting hard’ with PR war against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is currently planning the downfall of her ex-husband Johnny Depp and intends to make him a ‘has been’ in Hollywood, through her PR game plan.
These insights have been brought to light by a source close to the former couple and according to their findings, the Aquaman star has found a PR firm willing to “get back” her public perception by “discrediting” Johnny Depp.
The source also admitted that Heard “is guilty” of the things she's been accused of, allegedly, and is vying to have him “discredited.”
According to Marca they were also quoted saying, “I heard the audios of Amber confessing to assaulting Johnny, and of course, her bruised photos are fake.”
This claim has come amid the news of a rumored countersuit which Heard seems adamant to 'throw' at Depp, alongside the David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown law firm.
