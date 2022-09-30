Prince William to learn THIS new language after given new title of Prince of Wales

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid their first visit to Wales on Wednesday in their new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple spoke with several locals, including Reverend Steven Bunting, who hosted them during a visit to St. Thomas's Church in Swansea.

It has been reported that Prince William spoke about learning Welsh after taking up new role as the Prince of Wales.

Reverend Bunting told the People that William talked about learning Welsh. “He shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do.”

The Prince also revealed that he is currently working on the phrases “paned,” meaning a cup, and “bara brith,” which is a traditional Welsh tea bread.

“I think he’s taking being Prince of Wales very, very seriously,” added Bunting.

Kate and William’s trip also marked as their first official duty since the death of Britain’s longest serving, Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also previously lived in the country when they were newlyweds in 2011. During their trip, the royals also met volunteers and crew at the RNLI headquarters in Holyhead.