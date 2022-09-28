Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for their 'hypocritical habits'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received fresh backlash for their alleged 'hypocritical' behaviour.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a tendency of "wanting his cake and eating it too" ever since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020, according to a royal expert.

"Prince Harry has a penchant for 'wanting his cake and eating it too,'" royal expert Hilary Forwich explained to Fox News."

The expert continued: "He would like royal protection, access and attendance at royal family events so that he can tattletale. Yet, at the same time, wants ‘his privacy’ all whilst hiring three PR firms?



"He wanted to wear his military uniform at his beloved [grandmother's] funeral but doesn’t want to work as a royal?"



The Duke was granted permission to wear his Blues and Royals uniform as the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II held a vigil on the Saturday before the funeral.

Another royal expert Shannon Felton Spence said that Harry and Meghan's behavior is "akin to quitting your job and expecting the company to still pay for your benefits."



"Everything they want is part of the benefit package at the job," Spence said. "They quit the job."

The expert noted that the Duke's decision to step away from the royal family and set out on a mission to be financially independent isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially since he's fifth in line for the throne.

"But that’s not what they wanted. They wanted all the freedom and the perks. And that’s not the job. So it’s now more of a mess than ever."