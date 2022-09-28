Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pushed King Charles into fight on Queen’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘sucked’ King Charles into fight on Queen’s death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of causing a major argument with King Charles on the day Queen Elizabeth passed away.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Cameron Walker, in an interview with the Daily Express Royal Round-Up host Pandora Forsyth.

He started off by admitting, “We found out that only Prince Harry was going to be travelling up to Balmoral with Prince William and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew as well.”

“There were lots of questions as to why that was. From reports, it points to the fact the now King Charles thought it was inappropriate, perhaps, for the Duchess of Sussex to be there.”

By the end, “That caused an argument and, therefore, a delay in planes taking off.”